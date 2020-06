Credit: Frank Ockenfels

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from Oklahoma City, OK, The Flaming Lips! Founded in 1983, they’ve dropped a total of 15 albums, with the 16th, American Head on the way this summer. “Flowers of Neptune 6” features country singer Kasey Musgraves singing harmony in this psychadelic and emotional slow burning buildup track.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook