Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have brand new music from Australian producer, musician and DJ, Flume! Born name, Harley Edward Streten, Flume is Grammy nominated and has remixed songs from Lorde, to Sam Smith, to Arcade Fire and more. In today’s feature, Flume teams up with American singer/songwriter, Toro y Moi for “The Difference.”

