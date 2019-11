Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English rock band Foals! Known for insanely raw and amazing live shows, these lads have dropped 6 albums since forming in 2005, their latest, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2, was released in October, 2019. With a real true rock grit sound, you can put these guys on and really just chill.

