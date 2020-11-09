Foo Fighters tour 2017

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, Foo Fighters! They’ve been teasing new music for a while now and officially confirmed their next album, Medicine at Midnight is their 10th studio album and is slated to drop Feb. 5th, 2021 featuring 9 tracks. They released the first single Saturday night at SNL, and it’s today’s Top Prospects! Check it out below!

