Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/pop band Foster The People! The 3 time Grammy nominated band formed in 2009 and recently dropped their second new single in as many months, while working as independent artists now after cutting ties with their label, Columbia Records. Check out the visualiser video below!

