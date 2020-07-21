Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter, & comic book writer, Gerard Way! Most known for being the frontman of My Chemical Romance, Gerard occasionally throws out some solo stuff, as well. It was such a bummer after MCR fans wanted nothing more than a MCR reunion, and it finally happened! Only to be cancelled due to coronavirus. My Chem would be in full tour mode right now, but instead the tour was postponed until 2021, if we can even have concerts then…Anyways, today’s song will be featured in Gerard’s Netflix adapted comic book series, The Umbrella Academy Season 2, dropping July 31st.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

