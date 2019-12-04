Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Norwegian indie-pop singer/songwriter, Girl In Red! Real name: Marie Ulven Ringheim. The New York Times described her as a “phenomenon” that is, “one of the most astute and exciting singer/songwriters working in the guitar world.” I’d say that’s a pretty nice compliment. So far, she’s dropped 2 EPs from the comfort of her own bedroom studio, and has announced she will be dropping her debut album, World In Red, sometime in 2020!

