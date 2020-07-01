Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English psychedelic/pop band, Glass Animals! They were about to release their forthcoming album, Dreamland, on July 10th, but as we have seen as a growing trend, artists delaying albums to keep the focus on discussions and changes we need to make as a whole. The video for “Heat Waves” was shot during the peak of lockdown in London. It shows frontman, Dave, pulling a wagon down an empty street where he arrives at an empty venue. Dave says it’s a love letter to live music and the culture and togetherness that surrounds it. Also, it’s a banger.

