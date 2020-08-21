Processed with VSCO with kk1 preset

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English psychedelic band, Glass Animals! They played one of the very last shows in the Twin Cities before the lockdown at Fine Line. Really regretting not going to that right about now. Anyways, their album Dreamland dropped earlier this month, which was supposed to come out in June, but like many bands they postponed it due to Covid-19 (thanks a lot) and all the events happening.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

