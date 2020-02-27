Photo: Pooneh Ghana

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from British psychedelic music project, Glass Animals! They just took off on a sold out North American Tour (See below.), and have just recently released the new track, “Your Love.” A song about being in a messed up relationship, not necessarily a romantic one, but maybe with a friend or family member. A relationship that may be toxic, but you keep letting that person back in even though you know they’ll break your heart. A song about being addicted to chaos and allowing something self destructive in because you like the sad.

Glass Animals is playing a SOLD OUT Show at Fineline on March 4th!

