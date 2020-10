Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from the World’s Most Successful Virtual Band, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, Gorillaz! The British band just dropped their latest album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, jam-packed with collaborations including today’s Top Prospect which features 7-time Grammy Award winning, Beck!

