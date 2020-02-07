Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from British virtual band, Gorillaz! They live in their own fictional universe and collaborate with many different artists, and they’re back in 2020 in a big way. Gorillaz are kicking off the new decade with a new project called Song Machine. Song Machine is a mini series of the band living, interacting and creating music with real life musicians. The concept is really cool, and the first episode “Momentary Bliss,” was released last week.

There is no set release date for next episodes, nor do they even know who they’re going to collaborate with next. They’re just doing their own thing, but when they release new episodes, I’ll definitely post them!

For more on the Gorillaz Song Machine project, check out my write up here.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

