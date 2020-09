Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American-Canadian singer, songwriter, and musician, Grandson! Go first played Grandson’s angsty-charged single “Blood // Water.” Just today, Grandson announced his debut album, Death of an Optimist, to be dropped December 4th, 2020, and a brand new track, “Dirty.” Check out the video below!

