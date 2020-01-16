Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American punk rock band, Green Day! Forming in 1986, one of the biggest bands in the world is teaming up with 2 other insanely huge bands, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, for what is surely one of the most insane and biggest tours of the year, The Hella Mega Tour. They’ll be playing at Target Field in August, and are set to drop their 13th album on February 7th! Father of All… will be their 13th album.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

