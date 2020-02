Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Canadian singer, songwriter, Grimes! She might be an alien, we’re not sure. She’s currently dating billionaire, Elon Musk, who also might be an alien, we’re not sure about him either, but things might get real interesting real quick. Grimes released the album Miss Anthropocene on February 21st.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook