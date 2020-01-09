Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American alternative band and Go Garage Alum (full Go Garage vid below), Grouplove! After three long years since their last album Big Mess, the band is making a return and back to doing what they do best with their freshly released track, “Deleter.” It’s upbeat, it’s catchy, and it’s the first single from their upcoming 4th studio album, to be released in 2020!

