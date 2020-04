Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American artist, Guardin! From NY, Gaurdin, like many others, got his start by uploading music to Soundcloud. Over the years he released multiple mixtapes and E.P.s. He has a style of his own, using elements of emo and trap that just feels right.

