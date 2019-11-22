Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Minneapolis’ own rock trio, Gully Boys! They’ve been selling out shows in the Twin Cities and poised to really take off and do big things. Kind of emo, kind of grungy, and touch of catchy popish familiarity, they just sound good. They’re opening up for our big show, Snow Show 19 THIS Sunday, Nov. 24th at Myth Live! LIMITED TICKETS LEFT, so snatch yours up while you can! Tickets and info HERE!

