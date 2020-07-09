Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/songwriter Gus Dapperton! You may have heard this New Yorker featured on Benee’s track, “Supalonely,” and you may have even heard him on Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.” Either way, Gus is about to drop his sophomore album, Orca, this September and it will feature today’s track which reflects dealing with death in early childhood. Check it out below!

