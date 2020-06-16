Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American pop/rock band, HAIM. Comprised of three sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim. These girls grew up in a musical household so playing instruments comes easy to them, as they all can play multiple. Today’s song is about what seems to be quite a rocky relationship, searching for a way to steady it out. They’ve dropped 3 albums so far, with their 4th, Women In Music Pt. III, due on June 26th, a push back from April (Thanks a lot coronavirus).

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

