Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American pop/rock band, HAIM. Comprised of three sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim. These girls grew up in a musical household so playing instruments comes easy to them, as they all can play multiple. Even though they have more of a commercial pop/rock sound, their live shows channel a much more rock vibe. They’ve dropped 3 albums so far, with their 4th, Women In Music Pt. III, due on April 24th.

