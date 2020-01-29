Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music American singer/songwriter, Hayley Williams! Yes, that Hayley Williams. The firey frontwoman from Paramore! Originally from Mississippi, Hayley has been rocking with Paramore since the early 2000’s, and now is seperating herself from the group and doing her own solo thang. Her first solo album, Petals for Armor is set to drop on May 8th.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

