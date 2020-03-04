Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from Massachusetts, Highly Suspect. They’ve been around since about 2009 and actually started off as a cover band until they dropped their first album, which scored a Grammy nomination. Since then they’ve released 3 albums in total, the third, MCID, dropped back in November. MCID is a pretty heavy album with former Top Prospect, “16” – a song about a real life event of lead singer Johnny, finding out his pregnant girlfriend was having someone else’s baby during child birth. The album focuses on self-loathing, substance abuse, heartbreak, hope, and depression.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

