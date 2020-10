Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from British musician, Holly Humberstone! Holly gained popularity by performing during intermission at Lewis Capaldi shows. You’ll hear sounds similar to Sia, Lorde, Haim, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers with Holly. Her debut EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel is out now!

