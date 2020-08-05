Jeff Lipsky

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American music duo and Go Show Alum, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, stylized as IDKHow. Consisting of former Panic! At The Disco guitarist, Dallon Weekes, and drummer Ryan Seaman, these lads have quite the sound. “Retro-Futurism” is how Dallon describes it. Fans of Prince and David Bowie will definitely get a good feel for this one because it just oozes those vibes. Their debut album, Razzmatazz is set to drop Oct. 18th!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

