Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock duo Utah, and Go Show Alum, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! Or Simply, IDKHow, the band got their name from a line in the movie Back to The Future. One half Falling in Reverse and the other half Panic! At The Disco, the guys recently dropped a Christmas EP, and since it’s Christmas time, we’re getting Christmas-y…again, with another IDKHow Christmas song.

