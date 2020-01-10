Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American musician, DJ, and producer, Illenium! He’s dropped 3 studio albums and you’ve definitely heard him on Go 96.3 with his colab with Jon Bellion in “Good Things Fall Apart.” Today he teams up with American rock band and Go Fest 19 headliners, X Ambassadors! XA dropped their second studio album, Orion last year in 2019. Today’s feature is one of those uppy, yet feel good, emotional slow burners that I think you’re going to enjoy. Is it just me or does this song kind of sound like a poppy country jam? Not in a bad way or anything, but I get that vibe. Just me? Okay.

