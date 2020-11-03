Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American musician, DJ, & producer, Illenium! Today he teams up with ex blink-182 member and current Angels & Airwaves frontman, Tom Delonge! Illenium says this song was a dream project since Tom Delonge is one of his favorite artists ever. It also marks the first time Tom Delonge is featured on an EDM track. Enjoy the nostalgic pop/punk vibes with an EDM flair, below!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

