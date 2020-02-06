Photo: Brantley Gutierrez

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, Incubus! They formed in 1991 in California and over the next 3 decades have hammered our numerous albums and EPs. The good news is, the boys are back in 2020 with a brand new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), to be released in April (Trust Fall (Side A) was released back in 2015). To accompany the EP, Incubus will head out on a 35 city North American tour with 311 and Badflower.

Incubus will swing through Minneapolis on May 30th and the brand new Fillmore! However, I don’t think it’s part of the 311/Badflower tour.

