Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American reggae/dub/rock band, Iration! Originally all from Hawaii, these guys are now based in Santa Barbara, CA. Their fourth album, Hotting Up, is out now and is topping the Billboard Reggae charts, as did their other 3 albums. Today’s song is a true GO EXCLUSIVE, as it’s not even a mastered version, so you are truly hearing this song for the first time today on Go 96.3!

Iration is playing our first ever All-Reggae Go Show tonight at First Avenue with Iya Terra, Ballyhoo, & The Ries Brothers! There are still some tickets available here!

