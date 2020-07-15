Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American Reggae/Pop band from Hawaii, Iration! Iration was the very last Go Show at First Avenue before coronavirus came and ruined everything. But the show was a flat out hell of a time! They were all set to go on tour in support of their album, Coastin but thanks again to Covid-19, that has been postponed. The good news, though, is that they still released Coastin to help you with some good fresh vibes. The video for today’s song is pretty rad too. “Right Here Right Now” celebrates frontline workers fighting off Covid-19 with fan submitted photos and videos, as well as homemade vids of the band jamming out at their individual homes. Check it out!

