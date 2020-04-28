Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects I’ve got new music from Supergroup Jaded Hearts Club! Formally known as Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band, they are comprised of Matt Bellamy of Muse, Graham Coxon of Blur, Nic Cester of Jet, and more. The band often has occasional appearances from Paul McCartney himself. The name of the band is actually a parody of the name of The Beatles album.

