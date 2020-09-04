Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Japanese singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, comedian, internet personality, Joji. Joji used to have shows and skits on YouTube, using different characters such as Filthy Frank and Pink Guy. In 2017 he decided his main focus would be music, under the name Joji. Today’s pick showcases the new track with American DJ/producer, Diplo with a summertime anthem which Joji says, “It might be nice for people to hear a song about daylight, especially when we don’t get as much of it as we used to.”

