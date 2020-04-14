Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Japanese singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, comedian, internet personality, Joji. Joji used to have shows and skits on YouTube, using different characters such as Filthy Frank and Pink Guy. In 2017 he decided his main focus would be music, under the name Joji. Today’s song has been described as a”atmospheric rock power ballad.” Check it out!

