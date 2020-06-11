Credit: Frank Ockenfels

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from our friends, American alternative/folk, “Booty-poppin’ country music” trio, Judah and The Lion! Following their last album Pep Talks, they recently released the single “Beautiful Anyway.” “‘Beautiful Anyway’ is about the struggle to believe in ourselves and know that we’re enough even when we don’t feel like it,” says Judah’s Nate Zuercher.

