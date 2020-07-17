Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from the late American rapper, singer, songwriter from Chicago, Juice WRLD! Juice WRLD passed away way too soon last December as a result of suffering seizures. His highly anticipated posthumous album, Legends Never Die is out now with a track featuring American electronic music producer and DJ, Marshmello! Marshmello is probably the most popular DJ in the world, and is the highest paid currently. You’ve heard Marshmello on Go 96.3 when he collaborated with Bastille on “Happier.” Today’s song absolutely slaps. Listen below!

