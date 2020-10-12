Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from 21 year old multi-instrumentalist, Junior Mesa! The first time I heard Junior Mesa’s “Losing My Grip” I immediately felt like I was listening to a song in a movie, where there was a flashback to a retro time. Does that make sense? Probably not, but that’s okay. Junior has a “timeless” sort of sound, yet new and fresh. That might not make sense either, but that’s okay, too. I dig it. Check it out below!

