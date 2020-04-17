Photo: Nikko LaMere

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we’re kicking off our Quaran-TUNES weekend by revisiting a former Top Prospect, American recording artist and songwriter, KennyHoopla! This up and comer is making moves. He’s been described as “new wave nostalgia.” I get that “about to break”-underground vibe with this dude, much like I did with Dominic Fike. Very different sounds, but similar feel, to me, at least

