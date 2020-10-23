Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter and rapper, KennyHoopla! Recently Kenny announced that he was working on his debut album, and a few days later tweeted a picture of him in the recording studio with Travis Barker…which gets me excited! Today’s pick is a song we’ve played before on Top Prospects but with Grandson. Today is a different version, featuring Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood!

