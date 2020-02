Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American recording artist and songwriter, KennyHoopla! This up and comer is making moves. He’s been described as “new wave nostalgia.” I get that “about to break”-underground vibe with this dude, much like I did with Dominic Fike. Very different sounds, but similar feel, to me, at least.

