Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American 80’s tribute band, Kids in America! The 6 piece band wrote this song as one of their very first as a group. They play all genre’s of 80’s music and definitely embrace the best decade, the 80’s!

