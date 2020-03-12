Albuquerque/New Mexiko

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, The Killers! Considered one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, they’ve released 5 studio albums over the years, with their 6th, Imploding The Mirage currently set for a May 29 release. Today’s selection, “Caution” features a nice lil guitar solo from former lead guitarist of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham!

