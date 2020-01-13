Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter, producer, King Princess! K.P. grew up in a musical household, as her father was a music engineer and was actually offered a record deal when she was only 11 years old, but she declined. With all the bands coming through her fathers studio, she knew that record companies come in and take control over musicians work. Fun fact: King Princess’s great-great- grandparents died on the Titanic. Her debut studio album dropped in October of 2019 called Cheap Queen.

