Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter, producer, King Princess! She dropped her album Cheap Queen last year and is back in 2020 with a brand new track, “Only Time Makes It Human”. The catchy and easy flowing song comes with a cool music video that features a digital version of K.P.!

