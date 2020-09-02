Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from pop/rock due from Sydney, Australia, Lime Cordiale. two brothers, Oli and Louis formed the band in 2009, and were expected to have a huge 2020 with a national tour, but, we all know how that turned out. Band member Louis said that, “The song all started with that line ‘Hey, there’s been a robbery’. When you meet someone, even just for a moment, they make an impact and then they’re gone. You’re left feeling robbed. You feel as though you need to find them somehow but it’s no use.”

