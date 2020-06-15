Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Little Hurt! A solo pop-driven side project from ex frontman of the Mowglis, Collin Dieden. It’s super catchy and upbeat, but also with some kind of sad lyrics. The song is about getting away from everyone, driving off, and escaping, only to realize that in the end, you still feel the same and you really have to take a look inside yourself and see who you’re becoming.

