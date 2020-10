Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie pop band, Local Natives. You’ve heard “When Am I Gonna Lose You” on Go 96.3 and now the band is set to drop a 4 track EP on Friday called Sour. Today’s selection will be on it, featuring Sarah Van Etten, “Lemon”.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook