Processed with VSCO with kk1 preset

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/pop band and Go Fest Alum, Lovelytheband (no spaces)! These guys had the biggest rock song of 2018 with “Broken.” ‘Buzz cut’ is about having an instant connection with someone,” according to frontman Mitchy Collins. “You don’t need or care to know anything about each other’s past. It’s all about giving yourself up to the moment.” Tell me about it. Look for their new album, Conversations With Myself About You on Aug. 28th!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

