Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/pop band from L.A., lovelytheband! THe Go Fest 18 alum formed in 2016 after meeting in a nightclub in West Hollywood, and went on to create the biggest rock song of 2018 with “Broken.” They’ve got 1 EP and 1 album under their belt, and this summer will embark on the “Loneliness for Love Tour”! In fact, Go 96.3 Presents lovelytheband at the newly opened Fillmore on Sat, June 6th! Presale begins on Thursday!

Reed and Zeke with Jordan, Mitchy & Sam of lovelytheband backstage at GoFest18.

