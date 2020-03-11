Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American folk/rock group, The Lumineers! The Grammy-nominated band based in Denver, CO, who was influenced by artists such as Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, and Bob Dylan, have emerged as one of the most popular folk bands in the world. The Lumineers third album, appropriately titled, III, is out and you can catch them on their world tour, stopping by Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this Friday!

